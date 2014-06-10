SINGAPORE, June 10 Singapore said on Tuesday that it has filed criminal charges against a Singapore-registered company implicated in a shipment of arms last year bound for North Korea, which is subject to international sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests.

Tan Hui Tin, a Singaporean citizen, was also charged. Tan is a shareholder and director of Chinpo Shipping, according to the corporate filings registered at the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore.

"Singapore takes a serious view of our international obligations to prevent the proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, their means of delivery and related materials," said a joint statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ron Popeski)