By Lee Rou Urn
SINGAPORE, April 13 Academy Award-winning movie
Dallas Buyers Club is earning fame in Asia not for its cinematic
wonder alone, but as a cautionary tale for thousands of people
who could face legal action for illegally sharing the 2013 film.
The film's co-producer Voltage Pictures has obtained court
orders in Singapore and Australia, forcing Internet Service
Providers (ISPs) to reveal the names of hundreds of suspected
offenders who downloaded and shared the film illegally.
The scale of the crackdown has been unprecedented,
identifying more than 500,000 unlawful distributors worldwide,
according to Voltage Pictures.
"We can only pursue a small proportion, but the hope is that
that will be sufficient to raise awareness of this massive
problem," said Michael Wickstrom, vice president of Royalties
and Music Administration at Voltage Pictures, said in an email
to Reuters
The film, for which Matthew McConaughey won an Oscar for
best actor, is about a homophobic, rodeo-loving Texan who
contracts AIDS and becomes an unlikely saviour for gay patients
and drug addicts desperate for treatment.
The legal case has sent shivers down the spine of illegal
downloaders globally.
"Everyone is now warning each other not to download
illegally online," said a 24-year-old Singaporean studying in
the United States, who wished to be known only as Clement.
Voltage Pictures has not demanded specific damages, but
alleged infringers are being invited to make a settlement offer.
Failure to comply will result in legal action, said Samuel Seow
Law Corporation, legal representative for Voltage Pictures in
Singapore.
But Wendy Low, a lawyer from Rajah & Tann who has been
contacted by some alleged infringers for legal advice, said
court proceedings were usually not pursued in cases of
small-scale downloads because of the legal costs.
"The damages recoverable may be pegged to the price of a
licensed movie download or a DVD, and this may outweigh the
legal fees and investigation costs involved," she said.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)