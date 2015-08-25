(Adds date of election, background)
SINGAPORE Aug 25 Singapore will hold a general
election on Sept. 11, more than a year before a deadline for the
next polls, the office of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on
Tuesday, seen riding the feel-good factor of the city-state's
50th birthday.
Analysts have said the People's Action Party (PAP), which
was founded by the prime minister's father, the late Lee Kuan
Yew, and has ruled since six years before independence in 1965,
will be keen to tap national pride the Aug. 9 celebrations
generated and improve on its performance in the last election.
In 2011, the PAP won its lowest ever share of the vote with
many people unhappy about the cost of living and immigration.
Those issues will again be at the forefront of debate when
candidates from the PAP and opposition parties head to campaign
rallies across the affluent city-state.
The next general election had to be held by January 2017,
but there had been speculation in the media and political blogs
that it would be called early.
"Soon I will be calling elections to ask for your mandate,
to take Singapore into this next phase of our nation building,"
Lee said in his annual speech as part of the National Day
celebrations.
The legacy of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime
minister, who died on March 23, will be fresh in the minds of
voters and the PAP will be keen to convince people it is best
placed to ensure Singapore's success over the next 50 years.
The elder Lee oversaw the city-state's rapid rise from a
British colonial backwater to a global trade and financial
centre and his death triggered a flood of tributes.
In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly
policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict
controls over the press, public protest and political opponents.
Under Lee, political opposition and independent media were
not allowed to flourish in the same way as the economy, a state
of affairs that persists to this day.
Singapore placed 153 out of 180 countries in the latest
World Press Freedom Index.
