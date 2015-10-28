SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore Post Ltd said it would develop a shopping mall in the city state that would accommodate online retailers, which would also allow customers to place their orders in the shop and arrange for delivery of products to their homes.

The mall has a construction cost of about S$150 million ($107.43 million) and is scheduled to be completed around mid-2017, Singapore Post said.

The move is a part of SingPost's efforts to boost its e-commerce business to offset weak postal revenues. ($1 = 1.3963 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)