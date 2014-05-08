Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for small cars tumbled to a 21-month low of S$60,002 ($48,100) at Wednesday's tender as more certificates came on the market and car buyers held back to see where prices would go.

The 15.9 per cent drop in premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was the largest across all categories, and caught some motor traders by surprise.

