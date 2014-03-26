BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
Private bank EFG has obtained a wholesale banking licence in Singapore, allowing it to offer a range of Singapore dollar deposits for its wealthy customers, the Straits Times daily reported.
With the new licence, EFG has been operating as a wholesale bank in Singapore since March 3.
The bank had assets under management for clients worth about 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.81 billion) as at December last year, for EFG Bank in Asia.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar