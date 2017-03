The number of people made bankrupt last year rose by 14 per cent to reach 1,992 - the highest since 2009, the Straits Times reported.

The Insolvency and Public Trustee's Office under the Ministry of Law gave general reasons for the rise: overspending, business failure and unemployment.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)