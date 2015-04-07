The chief executives of Singapore's three listed banks each
earned about S$1 million more in 2014 compared to 2013, the
Straits Times reported, citing their annual reports.
Wee Ee Cheong, chief executive of United Overseas Bank
, Singapore's third-biggest bank, was the highest paid
of the trio, with a total remuneration of S$10.22 million in
2014, up S$1.02 million from 2013's S$9.19 million, partly
helped by higher bonus. Piyush Gupta, CEO of the city-state's
biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings, earned S$10.12
million in 2014, while Samuel Tsien, CEO of Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, earned S$9.89 million last year.
(bit.ly/1Pdxuo4)
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)