Blumont Group Ltd intends to seek a new share issue mandate from its shareholders.

The group said this would enable it to tap equity markets this year to repay loans under a recently secured US$30 million loan facility and to allow it to "capitalise on fund raising opportunities as and when they might occur".

(r.reuters.com/kaw75v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)