A complaint over discrimination against local pilots at the Boeing Singapore Flight Services campus has led to an investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - at a time when efforts are being made to strengthen fair employment practices here, the Business Times reported on Monday.

MOM is looking into a complaint which alleges that the flight programme at the Boeing campus favours foreign pilot instructors over locals.

A spokesman for Boeing in Singapore stated that the firm has found the allegation to be unsubstantiated after conducting a thorough internal investigation, but said it is fully co-operating with MOM. MOM said it was unable to comment on the case at this point, but confirmed investigations are ongoing, the paper reported.

