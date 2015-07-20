A complaint over discrimination against local pilots at the
Boeing Singapore Flight Services campus has led to an
investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - at a time when
efforts are being made to strengthen fair employment practices
here, the Business Times reported on Monday.
MOM is looking into a complaint which alleges that the
flight programme at the Boeing campus favours foreign pilot
instructors over locals.
A spokesman for Boeing in Singapore stated that the firm has
found the allegation to be unsubstantiated after conducting a
thorough internal investigation, but said it is fully
co-operating with MOM. MOM said it was unable to comment on the
case at this point, but confirmed investigations are ongoing,
the paper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for
its accuracy.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)