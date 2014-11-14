With more recurring income to be derived from a major pipeline
of assets turning operational in the next few years, CapitaLand
is looking to pump the cash into new projects,
including 12 integrated developments across Asia over the next
three to four years, the Business Times reported.
Of the 12 targeted integrated developments, half would be in
China, while the rest could be in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam
and Indonesia, said the largest listed property developer in
South-east Asia.
