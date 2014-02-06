The premium for a small car certificate of entitlement, which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a car in Singapore, surprised some buyers by staying above S$70,000 ($55,200) in Wednesday bidding exercise - the first for this re-classified category.

Category A - for cars below 1,600cc - slipped just S$726 to S$71,564 when many buyers were hoping that it would fall to between S$60,000 and S$65,000.

(link.reuters.com/juk66v)

