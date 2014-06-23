Singapore will adopt the Euro 6 emission standard for petrol and diesel vehicles as early as 2017, making it possibly the first country in the region to embrace the most stringent regulation to reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

Currently, the standard for petrol and diesel vehicles in Singapore is Euro 4 and 5, respectively.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)