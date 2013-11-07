UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs), which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a new car in Singapore, fell for the second tender in a row on Wednesday as dealers have cleared their stock of vehicles affected by upcoming regulations.
The cost of a COE for cars up to 1,600cc dropped by 5.6 percent to S$72,609 ($58,400), while the premium for cars above 1,600cc dipped by 3.8 percent to S$84,578.
The high cost of COEs, which can quadruple the price of a car, has been one of the main drivers of inflation in Singapore.
For the full story, click on
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2425 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources