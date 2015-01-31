Singapore's two casinos have been disciplined for failing to adhere to measures intended to protect the vulnerable from gambling, the Straits Times reported, citing the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) was fined S$65,000 ($48,041) by the CRA, while Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) received two letters of censure from the gaming regulator.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3530 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)