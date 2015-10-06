BRIEF-IDMC starts interim analysis of Mesoblast's phase 3 heart failure trial
* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial
Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages will wind down manufacturing operations at its bottling plant in Tuas ahead of a planned full closure in February next year, but the firm will invest more than $100 million in Singapore over the next five years, the Business Times reported.
"To better position itself for future growth, Coca-Cola is adjusting its strategy in Singapore to focus on high-value added services such as new technologies, innovation and research," said Stephen Lusk, chief executive of Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages & Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia.
About 200 employees will be affected by the closure of the bottling plant in Singapore. Coca-Cola will move its bottling plant operations to Malaysia.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)
* Digital Power Corp - delay in filing 10-K due to information necessary for filing of form 10-K could not be gathered within prescribed time period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nD2C8A) Further company coverage: