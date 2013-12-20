Global Yellow Pages will buy 100 percent of Gloria Jean's Coffees from Tea & Coffee Traders Pty Ltd, which acts as a trustee for the Saleh Family Trust, The Business Times reported.

Nabi Saleh, executive chairman of Gloria Jean's Coffees, will continue to be closely associated with Gloria Jean's Coffees and will retain interests in the master franchisee business for Australia, the U.S. and China, according to Global Yellow Pages.

