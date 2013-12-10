The executive condominium (EC) scheme has been tweaked to bring
the terms for ECs closer to that for public housing and to
support a stable and sustainable market.
The Ministry of National Development said on Monday there
will be three changes following a review, which took into
account feedback from the Our Singapore Conversation.
The first change involves the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR)
for EC housing loans from financial institutions for units
bought directly from developers. The MSR, imposed by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will be capped at 30 per
cent of gross monthly income and will apply to purchases where
the option-to-purchase is granted today and hereafter.
