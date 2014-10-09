Wireless systems installer Consistel has joined MyRepublic in wanting to be the fourth mobile network operator in Singapore.

The Business Times understands that the company has expressed an interest in joining Singapore Telecommunications, StarHub and M1 as a fully-fledged mobile operator once the government takes a call. (bit.ly/1sfke9a)

