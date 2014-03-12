Creative Technology's wholly owned subsidiary,
ZiiLabs, has sued tech giants Samsung Electronics Co
and Apple Inc for alleged patent infringement.
ZiiLabs, a leader in media-rich application processors,
alleged in the lawsuit that certain products - including various
Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and laptops, as well as Apple
iPhones, iPads and computers - have infringed on 10 of its
patents. These patents include graphics rendering, video stream
data mixing, and graphic memory management.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Eastern district of
Texas, with law firms Heim, Payne and Chorush, and Susman
Godfrey, acting for ZiiLabs.
