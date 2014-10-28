Credit Suisse Singapore is set to post this year its best
revenue showing for its investment banking arm since 2009,
thanks in part to a series of large merger and acquisition deals
linked to investment behemoth Temasek Holdings.
This also comes as the Swiss bank has jumped into mid-sized
acquisitions in Singapore to keep up the deal-making momentum,
said Edwin Low, co-head of South-east Asia investment banking
and deputy chief executive officer of Singapore.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)