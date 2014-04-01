In yet another sign of tepid private residential sales, the proportion of projects that managed to move more than half of their units in the month of their launch declined significantly last year.

This has prompted developers and their marketing agencies to deploy more marketing tools to draw more potential buyers to their showflats.

(bit.ly/1gimOjd)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)