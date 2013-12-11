UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The firm that has sole rights to distribute the Lamborghini supercar and other topline cars in Singapore wants to list on the Catalist board.
EuroSports Global, which also carries brands such as Pagani and Alfa Romeo, lodged its preliminary prospectus on Monday.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources