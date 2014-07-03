BRIEF-Avanza says mulls entering mortgage market
* Says intends to enter into an agreement with Stabelo 2 in near future, with purpose to distribute mortgage loans to broader customer groups, without impact on Avanza’s balance sheet
SINGAPORE, July 3 China Everbright Ltd which recently bought a stake in Singapore-listed Chongqing developer Ying Li International, also bought a piece of land late last year in Chongqing, right behind the site of CapitaLand Ltd's new project.
CapitaLand's sizeable commitment in Chongqing gave Everbright the confidence that its own investment could work out, the firm's head of real estate investment and fund raising, James Pan, told The Business Times.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 1.2473 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says intends to enter into an agreement with Stabelo 2 in near future, with purpose to distribute mortgage loans to broader customer groups, without impact on Avanza’s balance sheet
* Zhang Guozheng tendered his resignation as a director to sixth session of board of directors of company
* Re press speculation/ New Covent Garden Market sale process update