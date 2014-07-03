SINGAPORE, July 3 China Everbright Ltd which recently bought a stake in Singapore-listed Chongqing developer Ying Li International, also bought a piece of land late last year in Chongqing, right behind the site of CapitaLand Ltd's new project.

CapitaLand's sizeable commitment in Chongqing gave Everbright the confidence that its own investment could work out, the firm's head of real estate investment and fund raising, James Pan, told The Business Times.

