Singapore Exchange (SGX) could consider rebates for
high-frequency market makers to boost liquidity in the
marketplace, a senior executive of the bourse operator told the
Business Times.
"We are interested to see how we can support liquidity and
market-making in our securities markets as market makers and
liquidity providers provide a service to the market," said Chew
Sutat, executive vice-president for sales and clients at SGX.
"Clearly for that service and the cost and risk that they
are taking in providing two-way quotes, they will need to be
compensated through appropriate schemes, including potentially
liquidity rebates as an example."
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)