BRIEF-Shanghai Lujiazui's preliminary 2016 net profit up 22.3 pct
March 6 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) said they have agreed to cooperate in various areas, including developing yuan-denominated products jointly and working on technology development and regulatory issues.
The landmark collaboration by the two rival exchanges, which are among the largest in Asia, comes as competition heats up in the nascent derivatives market in Asia.
* NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 6 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
WARSAW, March 6 Poland's largest bank, PKO BP , reported a 34 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, which analysts said was slightly below expectations due to a higher tax payments in the last three months of 2016.
* Says Feb net profit at 134.3 million yuan ($19.48 million)