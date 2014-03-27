Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
Facebook Inc co-founder and billionaire investor Eduardo Saverin has invested in Singapore start-up Nitrous.IO.
This is his second investment here since January, when he was the lead investor in e-grocer RedMart. This time, he is among eight investors who have invested US$6.65 million in Nitrous, which offers a lightning-fast way to develop software in the cloud.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise