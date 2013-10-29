Far East Organization, which has been eyeing the Australia
market for expansion opportunities, has signed conditional
contracts to buy two properties there for A$277 million ($265
million).
The Clocktower Square complex in Sydney will cost A$72
million and the freehold Harbour Town Centre in Perth, A$205
million, the group said in a statement. The former is a 99-year
leasehold (expires in March 2088) commercial, retail and hotel
development, while the latter is a freehold outlet shopping
centre.
