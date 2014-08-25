Tighter regulations for smaller fund management companies have
not stopped the growth of such players in Singapore, the Straits
Times reported.
Higher standards in auditing and stricter capital
requirements have, however, meant that "less serious" fund
management service providers have dropped out of the industry
altogether.
The latest figures provided by the financial regulator, the
Monetary Authority of Singapore, showed that the number of
Registered Fund Management Companies (RFMCs) stood at 260 as of
last Thursday.
