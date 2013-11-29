Singapore moves to strengthen its gaming regulatory regime by introducing new laws to restrict remote gambling, the Business Times reported.

Speaking at a symposium on casino regulation and crime, Second Minister for Home Affairs S Iswaran said the government intends to make remote gambling illegal, although some exemptions may be worked into the law.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)