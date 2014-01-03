Singapore-listed GSH Corp Ltd has signed a 700 million ringgit ($213 million) deal to buy a majority stake in a hospitality company in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

The deal is the firm's "largest and most complex", the Straits Times quoted chief executive Gilbert Ee as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

