UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Singapore-listed GSH Corp Ltd has signed a 700 million ringgit ($213 million) deal to buy a majority stake in a hospitality company in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.
The deal is the firm's "largest and most complex", the Straits Times quoted chief executive Gilbert Ee as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.2865 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources