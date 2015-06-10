Singapore-based private equity firm Quadria Capital has raised$304 million for healthcare investments in Asia, the Straits Times quoted the company as saying.

The fund will be channeled towards "high quality and scalable mid-sized healthcare companies" that can cater to the masses at affordable prices, it said.

Quadria Capital's investors include asset managers, development finance institutions, institutional investors, healthcare groups and family offices from the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

(bit.ly/1QK2Pg4)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)