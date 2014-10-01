Mainboard-listed Hiap Hoe Ltd plans to sell 39 shop units, most of which are strata-titled units in Parklane Shopping Mall, in line with its plan to divest non-core assets even as it capitalises on healthy investor demand for retail space.

The property developer has hired consultancy firm JLL, which on Tuesday launched an expression-of-interest (EOI) exercise to sell the shops.

