BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Mainboard-listed Hiap Hoe Ltd plans to sell 39 shop units, most of which are strata-titled units in Parklane Shopping Mall, in line with its plan to divest non-core assets even as it capitalises on healthy investor demand for retail space.
The property developer has hired consultancy firm JLL, which on Tuesday launched an expression-of-interest (EOI) exercise to sell the shops.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: