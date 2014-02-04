In a move to strengthen its presence in northern India, Religare Health Trust (RHT) has entered into agreements worth S$68.8 million ($54 million) with its sponsor Fortis Healthcare to acquire a hospital facility as well as its related business services and equipment.

"The proposed transactions represent an opportunity for RHT to acquire a clinical establishment that is accredited to international standards in India and which is already operated by a leading hospital operator," RHT said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2749 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)