BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly worried about the various risks posed to their businesses and are taking up more insurance plans.
They face the obvious risks of fire or other property damage. But there are other contingencies too, such as the sudden death of the SME's head honcho, that many are starting to contemplate.
Insurers and banks which deal with many of these smaller business owners said they have observed an increase in the take-up rate of business insurance, the Straits Times daily reported.
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds