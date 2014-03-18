One of the world's biggest rating agencies has criticised Temasek Holdings' multibillion-dollar buyout of commodity trader Olam International.

Moody's Investors Service said the takeover bid for the once-beleaguered Olam is "credit negative" for Temasek.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)