The supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for cars is set to rise from next month after shrinking for the last seven years, the Straits Times reported.

The increase, however, is unlikely to quell overheated premiums fuelled by pent-up demand - at least not significantly.

According to estimates based on the number of cars scrapped in the first two months of the year, the number of COEs available for cars in the May-July period should be around 2,240 a month - or around 25 per cent more than the current quota.

