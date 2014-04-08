UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for cars is set to rise from next month after shrinking for the last seven years, the Straits Times reported.
The increase, however, is unlikely to quell overheated premiums fuelled by pent-up demand - at least not significantly.
According to estimates based on the number of cars scrapped in the first two months of the year, the number of COEs available for cars in the May-July period should be around 2,240 a month - or around 25 per cent more than the current quota.
LINK:
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources