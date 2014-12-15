Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation, is back on track to post
double-digit growth for 2014, likely as much as 15 percent, said
the Business Times, citing its outgoing chief executive.
"This year we'll have record growth," said Renato de Guzman,
who's better known as "Bing" to everyone in the private bank's
headquarters. "We could end 2014 with AUM (assets under
management) of $52-53 billion," he told The Business Times in a
recent interview. That would mean a gain of 13-15 percent from
2013's $46 billion AUM. As at Sept 30, the bank's AUM has
already crossed US$51.1 billion, doubled from US$23 billion in
January 2010 when BOS was launched.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)