Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, is back on track to post double-digit growth for 2014, likely as much as 15 percent, said the Business Times, citing its outgoing chief executive.

"This year we'll have record growth," said Renato de Guzman, who's better known as "Bing" to everyone in the private bank's headquarters. "We could end 2014 with AUM (assets under management) of $52-53 billion," he told The Business Times in a recent interview. That would mean a gain of 13-15 percent from 2013's $46 billion AUM. As at Sept 30, the bank's AUM has already crossed US$51.1 billion, doubled from US$23 billion in January 2010 when BOS was launched.

