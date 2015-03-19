Singtel Group has terminated the services of social media agency Gushcloud after a controversial marketing campaign that discredited rival telelcom firms M1 and StarHub, the Business Times reported.

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong apologised to M1 and Starhub on the group's Facebook page on Thursday evening, saying that "Singtel does not condone negative campaigns or publicity against any individual or organisation", the paper said.

bit.ly/1H7R9Dz

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)