Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Hony Capital, a major Chinese private equity firm that counts Temasek and GIC among its investors, is keen to explore ways to work with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in securitisation products, Singapore's Business Times reported on Tuesday, citing the firm's chief executive.
Chief executive John Zhao said on the sidelines of the FutureChina Global Forum on Monday that he plans to kick-start talks with SGX, noting that there are many Chinese companies with real estate assets such as hospitals, offices and hotels that are ready for securitisation.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.