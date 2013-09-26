SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Only 7.7 percent of Singapore nationals and permanent residents have made more than one visit to the two casinos here since they opened three years ago, the Straits Times reported on Thursday citing the Casino Regulatory Authority's (CRA) latest annual report.

The total number of visits to the casinos by Singaporeans and permanent residents has also dropped, in a sign that the novelty factor could be wearing off, said CRA Chairman Richard Magnus.

Malaysia's gaming firm Genting and Las Vegas Sands separately own the two casinos. (link.reuters.com/gyk43v) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)