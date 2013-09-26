UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Only 7.7 percent of Singapore nationals and permanent residents have made more than one visit to the two casinos here since they opened three years ago, the Straits Times reported on Thursday citing the Casino Regulatory Authority's (CRA) latest annual report.
The total number of visits to the casinos by Singaporeans and permanent residents has also dropped, in a sign that the novelty factor could be wearing off, said CRA Chairman Richard Magnus.
Malaysia's gaming firm Genting and Las Vegas Sands separately own the two casinos. (link.reuters.com/gyk43v) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources