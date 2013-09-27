SINGAPORE, Sept 27 A unit of Temasek Holdings
Private Ltd has opened a new bank in Cambodia with local
partners in the first investment by the Singapore state investor
in the country, the Straits Times reported on Friday.
Cambodia Post Bank, which aims to serve the mass market and
small businesses, has a share capital of $38 million. Cambodian
firm Canadia Investment Holding has a 50 percent stake, Temasek
unit Fullerton Financial Holdings holds 45 percent and Cambodia
Post the remaining 5 percent.
The bank has 11 branches in seven provinces, with five in
Phnom Penh. It aims to expand to more than 30 branches across
all 24 provinces within five years.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)