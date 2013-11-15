A global specialist in heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring
has announced the expansion of its heart valve manufacturing
facility here, giving a fillip to Singapore's medical technology
industry.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp, citing growing worldwide
demand for tissue heart valves, will more than double the size
of its current facility in Changi North to about 24,000 square
metres. New offices, laboratories, a large clean room and
training facilities will be added to the premises.
The Business Times understands that the California-based
company had pumped about $55 million into the expansion. With
this, Edwards has invested about $95 million in Singapore since
2005.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.