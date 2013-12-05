Dec 5 Online fashion retailer Zalora Group has landed $112 million in funding from private investor group Access Industries, funds managed by US-based asset management firm Scopia Capital Management and other institutional investors, which comes shortly after an earlier fund-raising round in May.

The group has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Brunei. It also operates online fashion retailer The Iconic, which serves Australia and New Zealand.

