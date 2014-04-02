BRIEF-Singapore Exchange adopts Securities Industry Working Group recommendations
* Exchange will form & chair executive steering group, comprising sgx & existing broker-members of iwg, to oversee full implementation
In what would be a first for land-scarce Singapore, industrial landlord JTC is exploring the possibility of erecting buildings, walkways and communal spaces above major roads.
This could be cheaper than going underground, it says of the unprecedented idea to intensify land usage.
While heavy industries are probably out of the question, the statutory board is looking into erecting offices, light industries and walkways above major roads and expressways.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
March 20 Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE index hit a record high last week.