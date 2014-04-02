In what would be a first for land-scarce Singapore, industrial landlord JTC is exploring the possibility of erecting buildings, walkways and communal spaces above major roads.

This could be cheaper than going underground, it says of the unprecedented idea to intensify land usage.

While heavy industries are probably out of the question, the statutory board is looking into erecting offices, light industries and walkways above major roads and expressways.

