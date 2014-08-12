July resale volumes in the private residential market were flat
compared with the previous month, even as resale prices fell to
a 21-month low, a newspaper said, quoting data from the
Singapore Real Estate Exchange.
Some 431 units changed hands during the month, compared with
427 in June. Year on year, sales have fallen 20.5 percent while
for the year to date, they are down 46.6 percent, the paper
said.
