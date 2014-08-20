BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
Growing interest and investments in different asset classes have prompted Japanese financial firm Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) to set up a specialist portfolio management team in Singapore.
The firm previously had multi-asset staff in separate locations, such as Singapore, London, New York and Tokyo, but a team of 18 will now be consolidated under the leadership of Mr. Al Clark, Nikko AM's global head of multi-asset.
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: