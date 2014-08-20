Growing interest and investments in different asset classes have prompted Japanese financial firm Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) to set up a specialist portfolio management team in Singapore.

The firm previously had multi-asset staff in separate locations, such as Singapore, London, New York and Tokyo, but a team of 18 will now be consolidated under the leadership of Mr. Al Clark, Nikko AM's global head of multi-asset.

