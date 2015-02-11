A unit of Temasek Holdings has invested an undisclosed
amount in local construction firm Deluge Fire Protection to
allow it to expand further overseas, said the Straits Times,
citing an executive of the firm.
The capital injection by Heliconia, which focuses on helping
local small and medium-sized enterprises, will underpin the
firm's expansion into Indonesia and the Philippines amid rapid
urbanisation across the region, it said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)