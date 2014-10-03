Insurers and financial advisory firms will be given more time to fall into line with a new framework to be used in assessing the performance of their sales staff and how they are paid, the Straits Times reported.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank, said in a statement that it will "provide the industry with a one-year grace period to familiarise themselves with the framework before effecting the requirements in legislation in January 2016."

The initial target for the new remuneration framework to take effect was January next year, after the central bank accepted most of the recommendations by the Financial Advisory Industry Review panel in September last year.

