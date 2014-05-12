The drought in the initial public offering (IPO) market looks set to continue for a while more, with the recent two listings of PACC Offshore Services Holdings and QT Vascular providing only temporary relief, the Business Times reported.

Meanwhile, the privatisation wave might spread, as interest by current owners in diversifying their stake or selling their businesses picks up, said investment bankers.

"This quarter may be a little quiet, and in the second half of the year, we will see more activity. Some of the companies in preparation are not ready to tap the market," said OCBC head of corporate finance Tay Toh Sin.

(r.reuters.com/nez29v)

